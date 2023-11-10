In 3A - District 2 play on Friday, November 10, Slaton High School will host Shallowater High School at 7:00 PM CT.

Shallowater vs. Slaton Game Information

  • Game Day: Friday, November 10
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT
  • Location: Lubbock, TX
  • Live Stream: Watch Here

Other Lubbock County Games This Week

Idalou High School at Spearman High School

  • Game Time: 4:00 PM CT on November 10
  • Location: Canyon, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Estacado High School at Bowie High School

  • Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on November 10
  • Location: Pecos, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Lubbock Christian School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
  • Location: Lubbock, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Frenship High School at Eastwood High School

  • Game Time: 6:00 PM MT on November 10
  • Location: El Paso, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

