The SMU Mustangs (7-2) host an AAC clash against the North Texas Mean Green (3-6) on Friday, November 10, 2023 at Gerald J. Ford Stadium.

SMU has been shining on both offense and defense, ranking 14th-best in total offense (465.3 yards per game) and eighth-best in total defense (281.8 yards allowed per game). North Texas ranks fifth-worst in points allowed per game on defense (36.7), but at least it has been playing well on the other side of the ball, ranking 23rd-best in points per contest (34.8).

For more details on this game, including where and how to watch on ESPN2, read on.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

SMU vs. North Texas Game Info

Date: Friday, November 10, 2023

Friday, November 10, 2023 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN2

ESPN2 Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: University Park, Texas

University Park, Texas Venue: Gerald J. Ford Stadium

Check out all the college football action on Fubo and ESPN+ this season!

How to Watch Week 11 Games

SMU vs. North Texas Key Statistics

SMU North Texas 465.3 (17th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 482.3 (12th) 281.8 (6th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 468.3 (130th) 174.1 (42nd) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 180.7 (36th) 291.2 (20th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 301.7 (13th) 8 (14th) Turnovers (Rank) 14 (80th) 10 (96th) Takeaways (Rank) 12 (73rd)

SMU Stats Leaders

Preston Stone has 2,362 passing yards for SMU, completing 58.9% of his passes and collecting 21 touchdowns and five interceptions this season. He's also helped out on the ground with 199 rushing yards (22.1 ypg) on 48 carries with three rushing touchdowns.

Jaylan Knighton has carried the ball 94 times for a team-high 511 yards on the ground and has found the end zone four times.

LJ Johnson Jr. has carried the ball 58 times for 321 yards (35.7 per game) and one touchdown.

Jake Bailey's leads his squad with 384 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 31 catches (out of 41 targets).

Jordan Kerley has put up a 319-yard season so far with two touchdowns, hauling in 18 passes on 31 targets.

Jordan Hudson has a total of 317 receiving yards so far this year, hauling in 22 passes and scoring five touchdowns.

North Texas Stats Leaders

Chandler Rogers has thrown for 2,445 yards (271.7 yards per game) while completing 63.3% of his passes and tossing 21 touchdown passes with three interceptions this season. He's also run for 144 yards with three touchdowns.

Ayo Adeyi has rushed 98 times for 716 yards, with four touchdowns.

Oscar Adaway III has racked up 409 yards on 77 carries with four touchdowns.

Jay Maclin paces his team with 766 receiving yards on 44 catches with 11 touchdowns.

Roderic Burns has put together a 432-yard season so far with four touchdowns. He's caught 36 passes on 55 targets.

Damon Ward Jr. has racked up 385 reciving yards (42.8 ypg) and four touchdowns this season.

Rep your team with officially licensed SMU or North Texas gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.