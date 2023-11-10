On Friday, November 10, 2023 at Frost Bank Center, the Minnesota Timberwolves (5-2) will try to build on a four-game winning run when visiting the San Antonio Spurs (3-5). It airs at 8:00 PM ET on BSSW and BSN.

In this article, you will check out the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Spurs vs. Timberwolves matchup.

Spurs vs. Timberwolves Game Info

Date: Friday, November 10, 2023

Friday, November 10, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSSW and BSN

BSSW and BSN Location: San Antonio, Texas

San Antonio, Texas Venue: Frost Bank Center

Spurs vs. Timberwolves Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across several sportsbooks.

Spurs vs. Timberwolves Betting Trends

The Timberwolves are outscoring opponents by 10.6 points per game with a +74 scoring differential overall. They put up 111.7 points per game (19th in the NBA) and give up 101.1 per outing (first in the league).

The Spurs put up 113.4 points per game (14th in league) while allowing 125.9 per outing (29th in NBA). They have a -100 scoring differential and have been outscored by 12.5 points per game.

The two teams combine to score 225.1 points per game, 0.4 fewer points than this matchup's total.

These teams surrender 227 points per game combined, 1.5 more points than the over/under for this matchup.

Minnesota is 5-2-0 ATS this season.

San Antonio has put together a 3-5-0 ATS record so far this year.

Spurs and Timberwolves NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Spurs +25000 +15000 - Timberwolves +5000 +2200 -

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.