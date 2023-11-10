The San Antonio Spurs (1-1) square off against the Minnesota Timberwolves (0-1) at 8:00 PM ET on Friday, November 10, 2023. The matchup airs on BSSW and BSN.

Spurs vs. Timberwolves Game Information

Game Day: Friday, November 10

Friday, November 10 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: BSSW, BSN

Spurs Players to Watch

Per game, Keldon Johnson put up points, 5.0 boards and 2.9 assists last year. He also averaged 0.7 steals and 0.2 blocks.

Tre Jones collected 12.9 points, 3.6 rebounds and 6.6 assists. He drained 45.9% of his shots from the floor.

Zach Collins' stats last season included 11.6 points, 6.4 rebounds and 2.8 assists per contest. He sank 51.8% of his shots from the field.

Jeremy Sochan's numbers last season were 11.0 points, 5.3 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game. He sank 45.3% of his shots from the floor.

Devin Vassell put up 18.5 points, 3.9 boards and 3.6 assists. He made 43.9% of his shots from the floor and 38.7% from 3-point range, with 2.7 triples per contest.

Timberwolves Players to Watch

Anthony Edwards averaged 24.6 points last season, plus 4.4 assists and 5.8 rebounds.

Rudy Gobert put up 13.4 points last season, plus 1.2 assists and 11.6 boards.

Kyle Anderson's numbers last season were 9.4 points, 5.3 boards and 4.9 assists per game, shooting 50.9% from the field.

Jaden McDaniels collected 12.1 points, 1.9 assists and 3.9 rebounds.

Naz Reid recorded 11.5 points, 4.9 boards and 1.1 assists.

Spurs vs. Timberwolves Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Spurs Timberwolves 113.0 Points Avg. 115.8 123.1 Points Allowed Avg. 115.8 46.5% Field Goal % 49.0% 34.5% Three Point % 36.5%

