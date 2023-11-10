The San Antonio Spurs (3-5) will attempt to turn around a three-game losing streak when they host the Minnesota Timberwolves (5-2) on November 10, 2023 at Frost Bank Center.

Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Spurs and Timberwolves, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to Fubo.

Spurs vs. Timberwolves Game Info

When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Where: Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas

Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas TV: Bally Sports Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Spurs vs Timberwolves Additional Info

Spurs Stats Insights

The Spurs' 47.5% shooting percentage from the field this season is 5.9 percentage points higher than the Timberwolves have allowed to their opponents (41.6%).

This season, San Antonio has a 3-4 record in games the team collectively shoots better than 41.6% from the field.

The Timberwolves are the 25th best rebounding team in the league, the Spurs rank 23rd.

The Spurs put up an average of 113.4 points per game, 12.3 more points than the 101.1 the Timberwolves allow to opponents.

San Antonio has put together a 3-4 record in games it scores more than 101.1 points.

Spurs Home & Away Comparison

The Spurs averaged 115.1 points per game at home last season, and 111 on the road.

The Spurs allowed 121.4 points per game at home last season, and 124.7 away.

Beyond the arc, the Spurs drained fewer treys on the road (11 per game) than at home (11.2) last season, and put up a lower percentage away (33.7%) than at home (35.4%) as well.

Spurs Injuries