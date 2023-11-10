Oddsmakers have listed player props for Anthony Edwards, Victor Wembanyama and others when the Minnesota Timberwolves visit the San Antonio Spurs at Frost Bank Center on Friday at 8:00 PM ET.

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Spurs vs. Timberwolves Game Info

Date: Friday, November 10, 2023

Friday, November 10, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSSW and BSN

BSSW and BSN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: San Antonio, Texas

San Antonio, Texas Venue: Frost Bank Center

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Spurs vs Timberwolves Additional Info

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

NBA Props Today: San Antonio Spurs

Victor Wembanyama Props

PTS REB 3PM 17.5 (Over: -111) 8.5 (Over: +100) 1.5 (Over: -135)

Wembanyama is averaging 15.7 points in the 2023-24 season, 1.8 less than Friday's prop total.

He averages 1.2 fewer rebounds than his over/under on Friday (which is 8.5).

Wembanyama averages 1.0 made three-pointer, which is less than his over/under on Friday (1.5).

Get Wembanyama gear at Fanatics!

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Keldon Johnson Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 17.5 (Over: -115) 5.5 (Over: +114) 3.5 (Over: -122) 1.5 (Over: -115)

Friday's points prop for Keldon Johnson is 17.5. That's 3.5 more than his season average.

His per-game rebounding average of 6.0 is 0.5 higher than his prop bet on Friday (5.5).

Johnson has averaged 4.0 assists this season, 0.5 more than his prop bet on Friday.

He drains 1.7 three-pointers per game, 0.2 more than his prop bet total on Friday (1.5).

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

NBA Props Today: Minnesota Timberwolves

Anthony Edwards Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 26.5 (Over: -120) 4.5 (Over: -149) 6.5 (Over: +114) 2.5 (Over: -132)

The 26.5-point total set for Edwards on Friday is 1.2 more points than his season scoring average.

He has pulled down 7.0 rebounds per game, 2.5 more than his prop bet for Friday's game (4.5).

Edwards has averaged 5.0 assists per game, 1.5 less than Friday's assist over/under (6.5).

Edwards has connected on 4.0 three pointers per game, 1.5 more than his over/under in Friday's game (2.5).

Check out all the prop bet options FanDuel has to offer!

Rudy Gobert Props

The 14.3 points Rudy Gobert scores per game are 0.8 more than his over/under on Friday (13.5).

His per-game rebounding average of 13.3 is 0.8 higher than his prop bet on Friday (12.5).

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.