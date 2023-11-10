Wheeler High School will host Sunray High School on Friday, November 10 at 7:00 PM CT.

Sunray vs. Wheeler Game Information

  • Game Day: Friday, November 10
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT
  • Location: Wheeler, TX
  • Live Stream: Watch Here

Other Wheeler County Games This Week

Shamrock High School at Gruver High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
  • Location: Gruver, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Other Moore County Games This Week

Decatur High School at Dumas High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 9
  • Location: Snyder, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

