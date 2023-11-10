Texas High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Terry County Today - November 10
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 2:33 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Clear your schedule for the high school basketball action happening in Terry County, Texas today. For a full list of the local high school games and how to watch them, keep scrolling.
Terry County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Southland High School at Meadow High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 10
- Location: Meadow, TX
- Conference: 1A -
- How to Stream: Watch Here
