The No. 16 Kentucky Wildcats (1-0) face the Texas A&M-Commerce Lions (0-2) at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, November 10, 2023. The matchup airs on SEC Network+.

Texas A&M-Commerce vs. Kentucky Game Info

  • When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Rupp Arena in Lexington, Kentucky
  • TV: SEC Network+

Texas A&M-Commerce Stats Insights

  • The Lions' 45.4% shooting percentage from the field last season was 2.5 percentage points higher than the Wildcats had given up to their opponents (42.9%).
  • Texas A&M-Commerce compiled a 9-13 straight up record in games it shot over 42.9% from the field.
  • The Lions were the 312th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball, while the Wildcats finished first.
  • The Lions' 71.6 points per game last year were only 3.8 more points than the 67.8 the Wildcats gave up.
  • Texas A&M-Commerce went 9-11 last season when it scored more than 67.8 points.

Texas A&M-Commerce Home & Away Comparison

  • Texas A&M-Commerce scored more points at home (78.8 per game) than away (68.7) last season.
  • At home, the Lions gave up 72.9 points per game last season. Away, they gave up 74.6.
  • Texas A&M-Commerce knocked down more 3-pointers at home (9.3 per game) than away (8.1) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (34.7%) than on the road (31.3%).

Texas A&M-Commerce Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/6/2023 @ Texas A&M L 78-46 Reed Arena
11/8/2023 @ Texas Tech L 73-46 United Supermarkets Arena
11/10/2023 @ Kentucky - Rupp Arena
11/12/2023 @ Purdue Fort Wayne - Allen County War Memorial Coliseum
11/15/2023 USAO - Texas A&M-Commerce Field House

