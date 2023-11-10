Texas A&M-Commerce vs. Kentucky November 10 Tickets & Start Time
The Texas A&M-Commerce Lions (0-2) will face the Kentucky Wildcats (1-0) on Friday, November 10, 2023 at Rupp Arena. The game is scheduled to start at 7:00 PM ET and air on SEC Network+.
Texas A&M-Commerce vs. Kentucky Game Information
- Game Day: Friday, November 10
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Favorite: Kentucky (-28.5)
- Total: 143.5
- TV: SEC Network+
Texas A&M-Commerce Top Players (2022-23)
- Demarcus Demonia: 15.2 PTS, 5.4 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Kalen Williams: 9.2 PTS, 3.2 REB, 2.5 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Jerome Brewer Jr.: 8.2 PTS, 3.7 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.7 BLK
- JJ Romer Rosario: 8.7 PTS, 3.5 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.5 BLK
- C.J. Roberts: 11.6 PTS, 1.9 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.1 BLK
Kentucky Top Players (2022-23)
- Oscar Tshiebwe: 16.5 PTS, 13.7 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.6 STL, 1 BLK
- Cason Wallace: 11.7 PTS, 3.7 REB, 4.3 AST, 2 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Jacob Toppin: 12.4 PTS, 6.8 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Antonio Reeves: 14.4 PTS, 2.1 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Chris Livingston: 6.3 PTS, 4.2 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.4 BLK
Texas A&M-Commerce vs. Kentucky Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Kentucky Rank
|Kentucky AVG
|Texas A&M-Commerce AVG
|Texas A&M-Commerce Rank
|113th
|74.5
|Points Scored
|71.6
|181st
|105th
|67.8
|Points Allowed
|73.4
|274th
|7th
|36.6
|Rebounds
|29.1
|312th
|1st
|12.1
|Off. Rebounds
|7.8
|246th
|288th
|6.3
|3pt Made
|8.4
|66th
|46th
|15.1
|Assists
|14.4
|81st
|84th
|10.9
|Turnovers
|12.4
|235th
