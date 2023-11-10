The No. 16 Kentucky Wildcats (1-0) host the Texas A&M-Commerce Lions (0-2) at Rupp Arena on Friday, November 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET on SEC Network+. There is no line set for the game.

Texas A&M-Commerce vs. Kentucky Odds & Info

Date: Friday, November 10, 2023

Friday, November 10, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: SEC Network+

SEC Network+ Where: Lexington, Kentucky

Lexington, Kentucky Venue: Rupp Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under - Not Set Not Set

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Lions Betting Records & Stats

Texas A&M-Commerce's games went over the point total 18 out of 29 times last year.

The Lions had 15 wins in 33 games against the spread last year.

Texas A&M-Commerce's .517 ATS win percentage (15-14-0 ATS Record) in 2022-23 was higher than Kentucky's .500 mark (16-16-0 ATS Record).

Texas A&M-Commerce vs. Kentucky Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Kentucky 74.5 146.1 67.8 141.2 140.8 Texas A&M-Commerce 71.6 146.1 73.4 141.2 141.1

Additional Texas A&M-Commerce Insights & Trends

The Lions scored an average of 71.6 points per game last year, just 3.8 more points than the 67.8 the Wildcats allowed.

Texas A&M-Commerce went 9-9 against the spread and 9-11 overall when it scored more than 67.8 points last season.

Texas A&M-Commerce vs. Kentucky Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Kentucky 16-16-0 20-12-0 Texas A&M-Commerce 15-14-0 18-11-0

Texas A&M-Commerce vs. Kentucky Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Kentucky Texas A&M-Commerce 14-4 Home Record 5-5 6-3 Away Record 7-12 9-8-0 Home ATS Record 3-6-0 6-3-0 Away ATS Record 10-7-0 78.4 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 78.8 71.4 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 68.7 10-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 7-2-0 6-3-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 10-7-0

