The Ohio State Buckeyes (1-0) play the No. 15 Texas A&M Aggies (1-0) at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, November 10, 2023 on Peacock.

Texas A&M vs. Ohio State Game Info

When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, November 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Value City Arena in Columbus, Ohio

Value City Arena in Columbus, Ohio TV: Peacock

Texas A&M Stats Insights

The Aggies shot at a 43.2% clip from the field last season, 0.2 percentage points greater than the 43% shooting opponents of the Buckeyes averaged.

Texas A&M went 15-2 when it shot higher than 43% from the field.

The Aggies were the 54th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball. The Buckeyes finished 121st.

The Aggies put up an average of 72.8 points per game last year, only 3.8 more points than the 69 the Buckeyes gave up to opponents.

When it scored more than 69 points last season, Texas A&M went 13-5.

Texas A&M Home & Away Comparison

At home, Texas A&M scored 73.1 points per game last season. On the road, it averaged 73.7.

At home, the Aggies allowed 60.5 points per game last season. On the road, they conceded 67.

Beyond the arc, Texas A&M had a higher 3-point percentage at home (34%) than on the road (33%) last season. But it knocked down the same number of triples at home as on the road (6.3 per game).

Texas A&M Upcoming Schedule