Texas A&M vs. Ohio State: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - November 10
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 11:27 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Ohio State Buckeyes (1-0) face the Texas A&M Aggies (1-0) at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, November 10, 2023. The matchup airs on Peacock.
You can check out odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Ohio State vs. Texas A&M matchup in this article.
Texas A&M vs. Ohio State Game Info
- When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Value City Arena in Columbus, Ohio
- How to Watch on TV: Peacock
Texas A&M vs. Ohio State Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Ohio State Moneyline
|Texas A&M Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Ohio State (-1.5)
|138.5
|-120
|+100
|FanDuel
|Ohio State (-0.5)
|138.5
|-115
|-104
Texas A&M vs. Ohio State Betting Trends (2022-23)
- Texas A&M compiled a 22-11-0 ATS record last year.
- The Aggies were an underdog by 1.5 points or more seven times last season, and covered the spread in three of those games.
- Ohio State went 13-18-0 ATS last season.
- Last season, 16 Buckeyes games went over the point total.
Texas A&M Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +5000
- Texas A&M's chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 2%.
