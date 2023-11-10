The Ohio State Buckeyes (1-0) will face the Texas A&M Aggies (1-0) at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, November 10, 2023. This contest is available via Peacock.

Texas A&M vs. Ohio State Game Information

Texas A&M Top Players (2022-23)

  • Wade Taylor IV: 16.3 PTS, 2.7 REB, 3.9 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Tyrece Radford: 13.3 PTS, 5.3 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Dexter Dennis: 9.5 PTS, 5.8 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.6 BLK
  • Henry Coleman III: 9 PTS, 5.7 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Julius Marble: 9.1 PTS, 4.1 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.4 BLK

Ohio State Top Players (2022-23)

  • Brice Sensabaugh: 16.3 PTS, 5.4 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Justice Sueing: 12.3 PTS, 5.2 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Bruce Thornton: 10.6 PTS, 2.7 REB, 2.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Zed Key: 10.8 PTS, 7.5 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 1 BLK
  • Sean McNeil: 9.7 PTS, 2 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.1 BLK

Texas A&M vs. Ohio State Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Ohio State Rank Ohio State AVG Texas A&M AVG Texas A&M Rank
157th 72.5 Points Scored 72.8 149th
141st 69 Points Allowed 66.5 71st
111th 32.8 Rebounds 34 54th
121st 9.1 Off. Rebounds 10.9 19th
237th 6.8 3pt Made 6.2 299th
289th 11.7 Assists 12.5 221st
25th 10.1 Turnovers 11.8 175th

