The Delaware State Hornets (0-1) take on the No. 18 Texas Longhorns (1-0) on Friday, November 10, 2023 at Moody Center. It begins at 9:00 PM ET on Longhorn Network.

Texas vs. Delaware State Game Info

  • When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
  • Where: Moody Center in Austin, Texas
  • TV: LHN

Texas Stats Insights

  • The Longhorns made 47.3% of their shots from the field last season, which was 0.8 percentage points higher than the Hornets allowed to their opponents (46.5%).
  • Texas had a 15-2 straight-up record in games it shot better than 46.5% from the field.
  • The Longhorns were the 183rd-ranked rebounding team in college basketball, and the Hornets finished 210th.
  • Last year, the 78.0 points per game the Longhorns put up were just 2.5 more points than the Hornets allowed (75.5).
  • Texas went 12-3 last season when scoring more than 75.5 points.

Texas Home & Away Comparison

  • When playing at home last season, Texas averaged 15.4 more points per game (84.8) than it did in away games (69.4).
  • At home, the Longhorns surrendered 4.6 fewer points per game (67.4) than in away games (72.0).
  • Texas averaged 8.1 threes per game with a 36.2% shooting percentage from three-point land at home, which was 1.8 more threes and 4.4% points better than it averaged when playing on the road (6.3 threes per game, 31.8% three-point percentage).

Texas Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/6/2023 Incarnate Word W 88-56 Moody Center
11/10/2023 Delaware State - Moody Center
11/15/2023 Rice - Moody Center
11/19/2023 Louisville - Madison Square Garden

