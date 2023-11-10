The Delaware State Hornets (0-1) take on the No. 18 Texas Longhorns (1-0) on Friday, November 10, 2023 at Moody Center. It begins at 9:00 PM ET on Longhorn Network.

Texas vs. Delaware State Game Info

Friday, November 10, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET Where: Moody Center in Austin, Texas

Moody Center in Austin, Texas TV: LHN

How to Watch Other Big 12 Games

Texas Stats Insights

The Longhorns made 47.3% of their shots from the field last season, which was 0.8 percentage points higher than the Hornets allowed to their opponents (46.5%).

Texas had a 15-2 straight-up record in games it shot better than 46.5% from the field.

The Longhorns were the 183rd-ranked rebounding team in college basketball, and the Hornets finished 210th.

Last year, the 78.0 points per game the Longhorns put up were just 2.5 more points than the Hornets allowed (75.5).

Texas went 12-3 last season when scoring more than 75.5 points.

Texas Home & Away Comparison

When playing at home last season, Texas averaged 15.4 more points per game (84.8) than it did in away games (69.4).

At home, the Longhorns surrendered 4.6 fewer points per game (67.4) than in away games (72.0).

Texas averaged 8.1 threes per game with a 36.2% shooting percentage from three-point land at home, which was 1.8 more threes and 4.4% points better than it averaged when playing on the road (6.3 threes per game, 31.8% three-point percentage).

Texas Upcoming Schedule