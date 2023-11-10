Texas vs. Delaware State: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - November 10
The No. 18 Texas Longhorns (1-0) and the Delaware State Hornets (0-1) play at Moody Center on Friday, November 10, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET on Longhorn Network. The game has no line set.
Texas vs. Delaware State Odds & Info
- Date: Friday, November 10, 2023
- Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV: Longhorn Network
- Where: Austin, Texas
- Venue: Moody Center
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|-
|Not Set
|Not Set
Texas Betting Records & Stats
- Texas put together an 18-17-0 record against the spread last season.
- Delaware State (14-11-0 ATS) covered the spread 51.4% of the time, 4.6% more often than Texas (18-17-0) last season.
Texas vs. Delaware State Over/Under Stats
|2022-23 Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Texas
|78.0
|142.6
|67.8
|143.3
|142.3
|Delaware State
|64.6
|142.6
|75.5
|143.3
|138.5
Additional Texas Insights & Trends
- Last year, the Longhorns recorded just 2.5 more points per game (78.0) than the Hornets allowed (75.5).
- Texas went 7-7 against the spread and 12-3 overall last season when scoring more than 75.5 points.
Texas vs. Delaware State Betting Splits
|2022-23 ATS Record
|2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Texas
|18-17-0
|17-18-0
|Delaware State
|14-11-0
|13-12-0
Texas vs. Delaware State Home/Away Splits (Last Season)
|Texas
|Delaware State
|17-1
|Home Record
|4-8
|4-6
|Away Record
|2-14
|9-8-0
|Home ATS Record
|6-3-0
|4-6-0
|Away ATS Record
|8-7-0
|84.8
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|67.5
|69.4
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|62.8
|9-8-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|3-6-0
|5-5-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|9-6-0
