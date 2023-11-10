Friday's game between the UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros (0-1) and Florida International Panthers (1-0) squaring off at UTRGV Fieldhouse has a projected final score of 69-67 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of UT Rio Grande Valley, so it should be a competitive matchup. The game will tip off at 7:30 PM ET on November 10.

In their last time out, the Vaqueros lost 95-53 to Texas Tech on Tuesday.

UT Rio Grande Valley vs. Florida International Game Info

When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Friday, November 10, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: UTRGV Fieldhouse in Edinburg, Texas

UT Rio Grande Valley vs. Florida International Score Prediction

Prediction: UT Rio Grande Valley 69, Florida International 67

UT Rio Grande Valley Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Vaqueros were outscored by 5.2 points per game last season, with a -158 scoring differential overall. They put up 62.3 points per game (237th in college basketball), and gave up 67.5 per contest (262nd in college basketball).

Offensively, UT Rio Grande Valley put up 65.5 points per game last year in conference action. As a comparison, its season average (62.3 points per game) was 3.2 PPG lower.

In home games, the Vaqueros put up 2.2 fewer points per game (61.6) than away from home last year (63.8).

In 2022-23, UT Rio Grande Valley ceded 63.4 points per game in home games. Away from home, it allowed 71.6.

