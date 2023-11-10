Friday's contest that pits the UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros (1-0) versus the South Dakota Coyotes (1-0) at Sanford Sports Pentagon has a good chance to be a tight matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 76-74 in favor of UT Rio Grande Valley. Tipoff is at 8:00 PM ET on November 10.

Oddsmakers have not yet set a line for this matchup.

UT Rio Grande Valley vs. South Dakota Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, November 10, 2023

Friday, November 10, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Sioux Falls, South Dakota

Sioux Falls, South Dakota Venue: Sanford Sports Pentagon

UT Rio Grande Valley vs. South Dakota Score Prediction

Prediction: UT Rio Grande Valley 76, South Dakota 74

Spread & Total Prediction for UT Rio Grande Valley vs. South Dakota

Computer Predicted Spread: UT Rio Grande Valley (-2.1)

UT Rio Grande Valley (-2.1) Computer Predicted Total: 149.4

UT Rio Grande Valley Performance Insights

UT Rio Grande Valley was ranked 28th in college basketball offensively last year with 78.7 points per game, while defensively it was ninth-worst (78.2 points allowed per game).

The Vaqueros ranked 61st in the country with 33.8 boards per game. Meanwhile, they ranked 135th with 30.5 rebounds allowed per contest.

UT Rio Grande Valley piled up assists last season, ranking 21st-best in the country with 15.8 per game.

The Vaqueros averaged 15.6 turnovers per game (0-worst in college basketball), and forced 12.2 turnovers per game (155th-ranked).

Last season the Vaqueros made 6.9 threes per game (229th-ranked in college basketball) and shot 33.9% (193rd-ranked) from downtown.

UT Rio Grande Valley ceded 7.4 treys per game (204th-ranked in college basketball). It allowed opponents to shoot 33.2% (137th-ranked) from downtown.

UT Rio Grande Valley attempted 37.4 two-pointers per game last year, which accounted for 64.6% of the shots it attempted (and 74.4% of the team's baskets). Meanwhile, it attempted 20.5 threes per contest, which were 35.4% of its shots (and 25.6% of the team's buckets).

