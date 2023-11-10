UT Rio Grande Valley vs. South Dakota: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - November 10
The South Dakota Coyotes (1-0) and the UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros (1-0) take the floor at Sanford Sports Pentagon on Friday, November 10, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The game has no set line.
Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!
UT Rio Grande Valley vs. South Dakota Odds & Info
- Date: Friday, November 10, 2023
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: Sioux Falls, South Dakota
- Venue: Sanford Sports Pentagon
Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|-
|Not Set
|Not Set
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Vaqueros Betting Records & Stats
- A total of 16 of UT Rio Grande Valley's games last season went over the point total.
- The Vaqueros were 13-14-0 against the spread last year.
- South Dakota (12-15-0 ATS) covered the spread 44.4% of the time, 3.7% less often than UT Rio Grande Valley (13-14-0) last season.
UT Rio Grande Valley vs. South Dakota Over/Under Stats
|2022-23 Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|South Dakota
|69.3
|148
|73.6
|151.8
|142.9
|UT Rio Grande Valley
|78.7
|148
|78.2
|151.8
|151.4
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
Additional UT Rio Grande Valley Insights & Trends
- The Vaqueros averaged 5.1 more points per game last year (78.7) than the Coyotes allowed their opponents to score (73.6).
- UT Rio Grande Valley put together an 8-3 ATS record and a 13-3 overall record last season in games it scored more than 73.6 points.
Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM
UT Rio Grande Valley vs. South Dakota Betting Splits
|2022-23 ATS Record
|2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|South Dakota
|12-15-0
|13-14-0
|UT Rio Grande Valley
|13-14-0
|16-11-0
UT Rio Grande Valley vs. South Dakota Home/Away Splits (Last Season)
|South Dakota
|UT Rio Grande Valley
|8-6
|Home Record
|12-6
|2-11
|Away Record
|3-10
|7-4-0
|Home ATS Record
|8-5-0
|3-9-0
|Away ATS Record
|4-9-0
|78.3
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|84.5
|61.5
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|71.3
|6-5-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|7-6-0
|7-5-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|9-4-0
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.