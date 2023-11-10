There is an intriguing high school clash -- Dripping Springs High School vs. Vista Ridge High School -- in Dripping Springs , TX on Friday, November 10, starting at 7:30 PM CT.

Vista Ridge vs. DSHS Game Information

Game Day: Friday, November 10

Friday, November 10 Game Time: 7:30 PM CT

7:30 PM CT Location: Dripping Springs , TX

Dripping Springs , TX Live Stream: Watch Here

Other Hays County Games This Week

Pearsall High School at Wimberley High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 9

7:00 PM CT on November 9 Location: San Antonio , TX

San Antonio , TX How to Stream: Watch Here

San Marcos Academy at Covenant Christian School - Conroe

Game Time: 5:00 PM CT on November 10

5:00 PM CT on November 10 Location: Bryan, TX

Bryan, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Other Williamson County Games This Week

Mason High School at Thrall High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 9

7:00 PM CT on November 9 Location: Marble Falls, TX

Marble Falls, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Burton High School at Granger High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 9

7:00 PM CT on November 9 Location: Rockdale, TX

Rockdale, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Boerne High School at Taylor High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 9

7:30 PM CT on November 9 Location: Dripping Spring, TX

Dripping Spring, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Duncanville High School at Hutto High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10

7:00 PM CT on November 10 Location: Hewitt, TX

Hewitt, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Magnolia West High School at Jarrell High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10

7:00 PM CT on November 10 Location: San Marcos, TX

San Marcos, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Georgetown High School at Smithson Valley High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10

7:00 PM CT on November 10 Location: Spring Branch, TX

Spring Branch, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Cedar Park High School at Canyon High School - New Braunfels

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10

7:00 PM CT on November 10 Location: New Braunfels, TX

New Braunfels, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Liberty Hill High School at Harlandale High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10

7:00 PM CT on November 10 Location: Longview, TX

Longview, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Round Rock High School at Westlake High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 10

7:30 PM CT on November 10 Location: Austin, TX

Austin, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Rouse High School at McCallum High School