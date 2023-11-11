SEC foes meet when the No. 8 Alabama Crimson Tide (8-1) and the Kentucky Wildcats (6-3) play on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at Kroger Field.

Alabama has the 39th-ranked offense this season (31.9 points per game), and has been better defensively, ranking 19th-best with just 17.8 points allowed per game. Kentucky is accumulating 353.4 total yards per contest on offense this season (93rd-ranked). Meanwhile, it is giving up 347.2 total yards per game (43rd-ranked).

Alabama vs. Kentucky Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Saturday, November 11, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN

Lexington, Kentucky Venue: Kroger Field

Alabama vs. Kentucky Key Statistics

Alabama Kentucky 382.2 (81st) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 353.4 (99th) 325.4 (22nd) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 347.2 (39th) 162.8 (60th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 141.2 (87th) 219.4 (79th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 212.2 (88th) 8 (14th) Turnovers (Rank) 10 (31st) 11 (86th) Takeaways (Rank) 12 (73rd)

Alabama Stats Leaders

Jalen Milroe has thrown for 1,836 yards (204 ypg) to lead Alabama, completing 64.8% of his passes and collecting 13 touchdown passes compared to five interceptions this season. He's also contributed in the ground game with 297 rushing yards on 97 carries with nine rushing touchdowns.

Jase McClellan has 632 rushing yards on 136 carries with five touchdowns.

Roydell Williams has carried the ball 73 times for 395 yards (43.9 per game) and two touchdowns.

Jermaine Burton's team-high 537 yards as a receiver have come on 26 receptions (out of 37 targets) with five touchdowns.

Isaiah Bond has grabbed 28 passes while averaging 46.7 yards per game and scoring three touchdowns.

Amari Niblack's 12 catches have yielded 218 yards and three touchdowns.

Kentucky Stats Leaders

Devin Leary leads Kentucky with 1,905 yards on 147-of-258 passing with 18 touchdowns compared to seven interceptions this season.

Re'Mahn Davis has rushed for 903 yards on 148 carries so far this year while scoring nine times on the ground. He's also added 19 catches, totaling 227 yards and five touchdowns through the air.

Jutahn McClain has racked up 138 yards (on 26 carries) with one touchdown.

Tayvion Robinson leads his squad with 462 receiving yards on 31 receptions with three touchdowns.

Dane Key has collected 431 receiving yards (47.9 yards per game) and four touchdowns on 28 receptions.

Barion Brown's 64 targets have resulted in 32 grabs for 358 yards and two touchdowns.

