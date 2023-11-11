Baylor vs. Kansas State: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - November 11
The Kansas State Wildcats (6-3) will face off against their Big 12-rival, the Baylor Bears (3-6) in a matchup on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at Bill Snyder Family Football Stadium. The Bears will need their best effort to pull off an upset, they are currently 20.5-point underdogs. The over/under is 55.5 in the contest.
In this article, you will take a look at odds and spreads for the Kansas State vs. Baylor matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
Baylor vs. Kansas State Game Info
- Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023
- Time: 3:00 PM ET
- Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- City: Manhattan, Kansas
- Venue: Bill Snyder Family Football Stadium
Watch college football live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Baylor vs. Kansas State Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Kansas State Moneyline
|Baylor Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Kansas State (-20.5)
|55.5
|-1600
|+900
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
|FanDuel
|Kansas State (-20.5)
|55.5
|-1700
|+890
|Bet on this game with FanDuel
Week 11 Odds
- Washington State vs Cal
- New Mexico vs Boise State
- Wyoming vs UNLV
- Northwestern vs Wisconsin
- Michigan State vs Ohio State
- Utah vs Washington
- Tennessee vs Missouri
- Ohio vs Buffalo
- Iowa State vs BYU
- Tulsa vs Tulane
- Michigan vs Penn State
- Eastern Michigan vs Toledo
- Georgia Tech vs Clemson
- North Texas vs SMU
- Ole Miss vs Georgia
- Oklahoma State vs UCF
- Virginia vs Louisville
- Miami (FL) vs Florida State
- Texas vs TCU
- Alabama vs Kentucky
- Texas Tech vs Kansas
- USC vs Oregon
- West Virginia vs Oklahoma
- Cincinnati vs Houston
- Mississippi State vs Texas A&M
- Minnesota vs Purdue
Baylor vs. Kansas State Betting Trends
- Baylor has covered three times in eight games with a spread this year.
- Kansas State has won seven games against the spread this season, while failing to cover twice.
- The Wildcats have won their only game this season when playing as at least 20.5-point favorites.
Baylor 2023 Futures Odds
|Odds
|Payout
|To Win the National Champ.
|+100000
|Bet $100 to win $100000
|To Win the Big 12
|+50000
|Bet $100 to win $50000
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.