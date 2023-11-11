The California Golden Bears (3-6) and Washington State Cougars (4-5) will face each other in a clash of Pac-12 opponents at California Memorial Stadium in Berkeley, California. We have the odds and best bets for you below.

When and Where is Cal vs. Washington State?

  • Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023
  • Time: 4:00 PM ET
  • Channel: ESPN2
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
  • City: Berkeley, California
  • Venue: California Memorial Stadium

Best Moneyline Bet

  • Prediction: Washington State 32, Cal 31
  • Cal has been the moneyline favorite only two other times so far this season, and they won both of the games.
  • The Golden Bears have played as a moneyline favorite of -135 or shorter in just two games this season, and they won both.
  • Washington State has been an underdog in four games this season and won two (50%) of those contests.
  • The Cougars have a record of when they're set as an underdog of +110 or more by sportsbooks this season.
  • The Golden Bears have a 57.4% chance to win this game based on the moneyline's implied probability.

Against the Spread Pick

  • Pick ATS: Washington State (+2.5)
  • Cal has played eight games, posting three wins against the spread.
  • The Golden Bears have been favored by 2.5 points or more two times this season and covered the spread in one of them.
  • Washington State owns a record of 4-4-0 against the spread this year.
  • So far this season, the Cougars have been installed as underdogs by a 2.5-point margin or more four times and are 3-1 ATS in those games.

Best Over/Under Pick

  • Pick OU: Over (60.5)
  • Five of Cal's games this season have gone over Saturday's total of 60.5 points.
  • In the Washington State's nine games this season, four have finished with more combined scoring than Saturday's over/under of 60.5.
  • Cal averages 30.8 points per game against Washington State's 29.3, amounting to 0.4 points under the matchup's over/under of 60.5.

Splits Tables

Cal

Overall Home Away
Point Total AVG 54.2 55.1 53.3
Implied Total AVG 33.4 32.3 34.5
ATS Record 3-5-0 2-2-0 1-3-0
Over/Under Record 6-2-0 2-2-0 4-0-0
Moneyline Favorite Record 2-0 1-0 1-0
Moneyline Underdog Record 0-6 0-3 0-3

Washington State

Overall Home Away
Point Total AVG 57.1 58.1 56
Implied Total AVG 32.8 32.8 32.8
ATS Record 4-4-0 2-2-0 2-2-0
Over/Under Record 4-4-0 1-3-0 3-1-0
Moneyline Favorite Record 1-3 0-2 1-1
Moneyline Underdog Record 2-2 2-0 0-2

