The California Golden Bears (3-6) and Washington State Cougars (4-5) will face each other in a clash of Pac-12 opponents at California Memorial Stadium in Berkeley, California. We have the odds and best bets for you below.

When and Where is Cal vs. Washington State?

Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Saturday, November 11, 2023 Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN2

ESPN2

Berkeley, California

Berkeley, California Venue: California Memorial Stadium

Best Moneyline Bet

Prediction: Washington State 32, Cal 31

Washington State 32, Cal 31 Cal has been the moneyline favorite only two other times so far this season, and they won both of the games.

The Golden Bears have played as a moneyline favorite of -135 or shorter in just two games this season, and they won both.

Washington State has been an underdog in four games this season and won two (50%) of those contests.

The Cougars have a record of when they're set as an underdog of +110 or more by sportsbooks this season.

The Golden Bears have a 57.4% chance to win this game based on the moneyline's implied probability.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Washington State (+2.5)



Washington State (+2.5) Cal has played eight games, posting three wins against the spread.

The Golden Bears have been favored by 2.5 points or more two times this season and covered the spread in one of them.

Washington State owns a record of 4-4-0 against the spread this year.

So far this season, the Cougars have been installed as underdogs by a 2.5-point margin or more four times and are 3-1 ATS in those games.

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Over (60.5)



Over (60.5) Five of Cal's games this season have gone over Saturday's total of 60.5 points.

In the Washington State's nine games this season, four have finished with more combined scoring than Saturday's over/under of 60.5.

Cal averages 30.8 points per game against Washington State's 29.3, amounting to 0.4 points under the matchup's over/under of 60.5.

Splits Tables

Cal

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 54.2 55.1 53.3 Implied Total AVG 33.4 32.3 34.5 ATS Record 3-5-0 2-2-0 1-3-0 Over/Under Record 6-2-0 2-2-0 4-0-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 2-0 1-0 1-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-6 0-3 0-3

Washington State

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 57.1 58.1 56 Implied Total AVG 32.8 32.8 32.8 ATS Record 4-4-0 2-2-0 2-2-0 Over/Under Record 4-4-0 1-3-0 3-1-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 1-3 0-2 1-1 Moneyline Underdog Record 2-2 2-0 0-2

Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.