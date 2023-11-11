The Houston Cougars (4-5) will face off against a fellow Big 12 foe, the Cincinnati Bearcats (2-7) in a matchup on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at John O'Quinn Field at TDECU Stadium. The spread foreshadows a close game, with the Cougars favored to win by 2.5 points. The over/under is 54.5 in the outing.

In this article, you can take a look at the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Houston vs. Cincinnati matchup.

Houston vs. Cincinnati Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Saturday, November 11, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Channel: Fox Sports 1

Houston, Texas Venue: John O'Quinn Field at TDECU Stadium

Houston vs. Cincinnati Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at multiple sportsbooks.

Week 11 Odds

Houston vs. Cincinnati Betting Trends

Houston has put together a 4-4-0 ATS record so far this year.

The Cougars have been favored by 2.5 points or more this season once, and failed to cover the spread.

Cincinnati has covered just twice in eight chances against the spread this season.

The Bearcats have covered the spread once this season (1-2 ATS) when playing as at least 2.5-point underdogs.

Houston 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout To Win the National Champ. +100000 Bet $100 to win $100000 To Win the Big 12 +50000 Bet $100 to win $50000

