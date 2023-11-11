Oddsmakers project a competitive game when the Houston Cougars (4-5) host the Cincinnati Bearcats (2-7) on Saturday, November 11, 2023 in a matchup between Big 12 opponents at John O'Quinn Field at TDECU Stadium. Houston is favored by 2.5 points. The contest's over/under is 53.5.

Houston owns the 80th-ranked scoring offense this season (25.2 points per game), and has been less effective defensively, ranking 24th-worst with 31.6 points allowed per game. In terms of points scored Cincinnati ranks 79th in the FBS (25.3 points per game), and it is 93rd defensively (28.3 points allowed per game).

Houston vs. Cincinnati Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Saturday, November 11, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: John O'Quinn Field at TDECU Stadium

John O'Quinn Field at TDECU Stadium TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Houston vs Cincinnati Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Houston -2.5 -110 -110 53.5 -110 -110 -140 +115

Houston Recent Performance

In terms of total offense, the Cougars rank -84-worst with 322.0 total yards per game over their last three contests. Defensively, they rank 80th by giving up 389.0 total yards per game over their last three contests.

With 16.3 points per game on offense (-84-worst) and 32.0 points per game allowed on defense (-63-worst) over the last three games, the Cougars have been playing poorly on both sides of the ball of late.

Although Houston ranks -33-worst in pass defense over the previous three games (232.3 passing yards surrendered), it has been more competent on the offensive side of the ball with 236.3 passing yards per game (93rd-ranked).

It's been a rough three-game stretch for the Cougars, who rank -98-worst in rushing offense (85.7 rushing yards per game) and -13-worst in rushing defense (156.7 rushing yards per game allowed) over their previous three contests.

The Cougars have covered the spread twice and are 1-2 overall in their past three contests.

Houston's past three contests have not hit the over.

Houston Betting Records & Stats

Houston has a 4-4-0 record against the spread this season.

The Cougars have been favored by 2.5 points or more this season once, and failed to cover the spread.

Houston has gone over in three of its eight games with a set total (37.5%).

Houston has been the moneyline favorite just one other time so far this season, a game they lost.

Houston has played as a moneyline favorite of -140 or shorter in only one game this season, which it lost.

Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Cougars' implied win probability is 58.3%.

Houston Stats Leaders

Donovan Smith leads Houston with 2,302 yards (255.8 ypg) on 210-of-319 passing with 18 touchdowns and seven interceptions this season. He also has 254 rushing yards on 98 carries while scoring five touchdowns on the ground.

Parker Jenkins has carried the ball 74 times for a team-high 350 yards on the ground and has found the end zone three times.

Sam Brown's 764 yards as a receiver lead the team. He's been targeted 79 times and has totaled 53 catches and three touchdowns.

Joseph Manjack IV has caught 35 passes for 435 yards (48.3 yards per game) and four touchdowns this year.

Matthew Golden has hauled in 38 catches for 404 yards, an average of 44.9 yards per game. He's scored six times as a receiver this season.

Nelson Ceaser paces the team with 8.0 sacks, and also has 8.0 TFL and 29 tackles.

Malik Robinson is the team's top-tackler this year. He's totaled 55 tackles and one interception.

Malik Fleming has picked off a team-leading three passes. He also has 30 tackles and three passes defended to his name.

