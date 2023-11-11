Texas High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Kendall County Today - November 11
Published: Nov. 11, 2023 at 2:44 AM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
The high school basketball season is underway, and if you're looking for how to watch matchups in Kendall County, Texas today, we've got the information.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Kendall County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
The Christian School at Castle Hills at Geneva School Of Boerne
- Game Time: 2:00 PM CT on November 11
- Location: Boerne, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.