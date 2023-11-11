Kramer Hickok is in sixth place, with a score of -15, following the third round of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship at Port Royal Golf Course.

Looking to wager on Kramer Hickok at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship this week? He's currently listed by bookmakers at +5000 to claim the top spot on the leaderboard this week. Read on for all the stats and odds you need to know before you make your picks.

Watch live golf without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Butterfield Bermuda Championship Time and Date Info

Date: November 9-11, 2023

November 9-11, 2023 Course: Port Royal Golf Course

Port Royal Golf Course Location: Southampton, Bermuda

Southampton, Bermuda Par: 71 / 6,828 yards

71 / 6,828 yards Hickok Odds to Win: +5000 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

Sign up for ESPN+ to get access to PGA Tour Live, which broadcasts the main feed, featured holes and marquee groups from over 35 events per year! Plus, get tons of other live sports, original shows and the full "30 for 30" library. Sign up today!

Kramer Hickok Insights

Hickok has finished below par on eight occasions, completed his day without a bogey four times and finished six rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 14 rounds played.

He has finished with a top-10 score twice in his last 14 rounds.

Hickok has posted a score within three shots of the day's best in two of his last 14 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day four times.

Hickok has finished in the top 20 in one of his past five events.

He has qualified for the weekend in two of his past five appearances.

Hickok has finished with a score better than the tournament average in one of his past five tournaments.

Sign up today for BetMGM and get our new player bonus offer! Once you've signed up, check out the latest PGA odds and place your bets with BetMGM.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 26 35 -5 274 0 14 0 1 $732,836

Other Players at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship

Put together your best lineup of golfers and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Butterfield Bermuda Championship Insights and Stats

In Hickok's past four appearances at this tournament, he has finished among the top 10 once and the top 20 two times. His average finish has been 18th.

Hickok has made the cut in three of his past four appearances at this tournament.

Hickok last played this event in 2022, and he did not make the cut.

Port Royal Golf Course will play at 6,828 yards for this event. In the past year, the Tour has played on courses with an average distance of 7,001.

The average course Hickok has played in the past year (7,276 yards) is 448 yards longer than the course he'll be playing this week (6,828).

Hickok's Last Time Out

Hickok finished in the 63rd percentile on the 16 par-3 holes at the World Wide Technology Championship, with an average of 2.81 strokes.

His 3.85-stroke average on the 40 par-4 holes at the World Wide Technology Championship was strong, putting him in the 72nd percentile of the field.

On the 16 par-5 holes at the World Wide Technology Championship, Hickok was better than 61% of the field (averaging 4.44 strokes).

Hickok recorded a birdie or better on three of 16 par-3s at the World Wide Technology Championship (the other participants averaged 2.9).

On the 16 par-3s at the World Wide Technology Championship, Hickok did not record a bogey or worse (the other participants averaged 1.4).

Hickok carded fewer birdies or better (seven) than the field average of 7.1 on the 40 par-4s at the World Wide Technology Championship.

At that most recent tournament, Hickok's par-4 performance (on 40 holes) included a bogey or worse one time (better than the field's average, 4.0).

Hickok ended the World Wide Technology Championship outperforming the field's average of birdies or better on par-5s (6.7) with nine on the 16 par-5 holes.

The field at the World Wide Technology Championship averaged 0.8 bogeys or worse on the 16 par-5s, but Hickok finished without one.

All statistics in this article reflect Hickok's performance prior to the 2023 Butterfield Bermuda Championship.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit offer pages for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please play responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.