Which team is going to come out on top on Saturday, November 11, when the Nicholls State Colonels and Lamar Cardinals square off at 4:00 PM? Our projection system sides with the Colonels. Dive into our other projections below, where we break down the final score, spread, and over/under.

Lamar vs. Nicholls State Predictions and Picks

Spread Prediction Total Prediction Score Prediction Nicholls State (-14.3) 49.9 Nicholls State 32, Lamar 18

Lamar Betting Info (2022)

The Cardinals put together a 5-6-0 record against the spread last year.

A total of six of Cardinals games last season hit the over.

Nicholls State Betting Info (2022)

The Colonels had a record of just 1-9-0 against the spread last season.

Colonels games went over the point total four out of 10 times last season.

Cardinals vs. Colonels 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Nicholls State 26.1 25.8 31.0 26.7 23.2 25.2 Lamar 22.3 21.7 26.0 18.6 17.8 25.5

