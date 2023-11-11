Will Matt Duchene score a goal when the Dallas Stars take on the Winnipeg Jets on Saturday at 3:00 PM ET? In the article below, we break down the stats and trends you need to know before betting any player props.

Will Matt Duchene score a goal against the Jets?

Odds to score a goal this game: +350 (Bet $10 to win $35.00 if he scores a goal)

Duchene stats and insights

Duchene has scored in three of 11 games this season, but only one goal each time.

He has not faced the Jets yet this season.

Duchene has zero points on the power play.

He has an 11.5% shooting percentage, attempting 2.2 shots per game.

Jets defensive stats

On defense, the Jets are conceding 43 total goals (3.3 per game) which ranks 17th in the league.

So far this season, the Jets have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 14.8 hits and 12.2 blocked shots per game.

Stars vs. Jets game info

Game Day: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Saturday, November 11, 2023 Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSW

ESPN+ and BSSW Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

