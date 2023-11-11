The contests in a Friday NHL slate that shouldn't be missed include the Philadelphia Flyers squaring off against the Anaheim Ducks at Honda Center.

If you're searching for how to watch today's NHL action, we have you covered. Check out the links below.

Sign up using our links for ESPN+, Fubo and Max to make sure you can stream NHL action across your devices this season.

Get tickets for any NHL game this season at Ticketmaster!

Today's NHL Games

Watch the NHL all season long on Fubo, ESPN+ and Max!