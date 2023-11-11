A pair of Big 12 teams meet when the No. 15 Oklahoma State Cowboys (7-2) face off against the UCF Knights (4-5) on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at FBC Mortgage Stadium. The Cowboys are favored by 2.5 points. The over/under is set at 64.5 in the contest.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Oklahoma State vs. UCF matchup.

Oklahoma State vs. UCF Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Saturday, November 11, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: ESPN

ESPN

Orlando, Florida

Orlando, Florida Venue: FBC Mortgage Stadium

Oklahoma State vs. UCF Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Oklahoma State Moneyline UCF Moneyline BetMGM Oklahoma State (-2.5) 64.5 -135 +115 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel Oklahoma State (-2.5) 64.5 -137 +114 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Week 11 Odds

Oklahoma State vs. UCF Betting Trends

Oklahoma State has put together a 6-2-0 record against the spread this season.

The Cowboys have covered the spread twice when favored by 2.5 points or more this season (in three opportunities).

UCF has won three games against the spread this season, failing to cover six times.

The Knights have been an underdog by 2.5 points or more two times this year, and covered the spread in one of those contests.

Oklahoma State & UCF 2023 Futures Odds

Oklahoma State To Win the National Champ. +100000 Bet $100 to win $100000 To Win the Big 12 +400 Bet $100 to win $400 UCF To Win the National Champ. +50000 Bet $100 to win $50000 To Win the Big 12 +50000 Bet $100 to win $50000

