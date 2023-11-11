The Purdue Boilermakers (2-7) will face off against a fellow Big Ten foe, the Minnesota Golden Gophers (5-4) in a matchup on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at Ross-Ade Stadium. The spread forecasts a close game, with the Boilermakers favored to win by 1 point. The over/under in this contest is 46.5 points.

In this article, you can see odds and spreads for the Purdue vs. Minnesota matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Purdue vs. Minnesota Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Saturday, November 11, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: NBC

West Lafayette, Indiana Venue: Ross-Ade Stadium

Purdue vs. Minnesota Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on several sportsbooks.

Week 11 Odds

Purdue vs. Minnesota Betting Trends

Purdue has covered three times in nine matchups with a spread this season.

The Boilermakers have been favored by 1 point or more two times this season, and covered the spread in one of those games.

Minnesota has won three games against the spread this year, failing to cover six times.

The Golden Gophers have covered the spread once this season (1-2 ATS) when playing as at least 1-point underdogs.

Purdue & Minnesota 2023 Futures Odds

Purdue To Win the National Champ. +100000 Bet $100 to win $100000 To Win the Big Ten +50000 Bet $100 to win $50000 Minnesota To Win the Big Ten +8000 Bet $100 to win $8000

