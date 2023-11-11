Rice vs. UTSA: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - November 11
The UTSA Roadrunners (6-3) will meet their AAC-rival, the Rice Owls (4-5) in a matchup on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at the Alamodome. The Owls will need a complete game to pull off an upset, they are currently 14.5-point underdogs. An over/under of 58.5 points has been set for the contest.
In this article, you can check out odds and spreads for the UTSA vs. Rice matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
Rice vs. UTSA Game Info
- Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Channel: ESPNU
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: San Antonio, Texas
- Venue: Alamodome
Rice vs. UTSA Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|UTSA Moneyline
|Rice Moneyline
|BetMGM
|UTSA (-14.5)
|58.5
|-650
|+450
|FanDuel
|UTSA (-14.5)
|58.5
|-800
|+540
Rice vs. UTSA Betting Trends
- Rice is 6-2-0 ATS this season.
- The Owls have won their only game this year when playing as at least 14.5-point underdogs.
- UTSA has won three games against the spread this season, while failing to cover or pushing six times.
- The Roadrunners have not covered the spread this season (0-1 ATS) when playing as at least 14.5-point favorites.
Rice 2023 Futures Odds
|Odds
|Payout
|To Win the AAC
|+10000
|Bet $100 to win $10000
