The Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks (3-6) take on a familiar opponent when they visit the Southern Utah Thunderbirds (4-5) on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at Homer Bryce Stadium in a UAC battle.

SFA ranks 86th in total defense this year (379.6 yards allowed per game), but has been playing really well on the offensive side of the ball, ranking 21st-best in the FCS with 419.8 total yards per game. With 383.3 total yards per game on the offensive side of the ball, Southern Utah ranks 38th in the FCS in 2023. On defense, it ranks 36th, surrendering 314.8 total yards per game.

SFA vs. Southern Utah Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Saturday, November 11, 2023 Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Nacogdoches, Texas

Nacogdoches, Texas Venue: Homer Bryce Stadium

SFA vs. Southern Utah Key Statistics

SFA Southern Utah 419.8 (24th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 383.3 (41st) 379.6 (87th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 314.8 (39th) 165.8 (37th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 131.4 (74th) 254 (21st) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 251.9 (27th) 1 (51st) Turnovers (Rank) 2 (79th) 4 (5th) Takeaways (Rank) 1 (36th)

SFA Stats Leaders

Brian Maurer has racked up 1,622 yards (180.2 ypg) on 158-of-277 passing with 12 touchdowns compared to eight interceptions this season. In addition, he's added 241 rushing yards (26.8 ypg) on 50 carries while scoring three touchdowns on the ground.

Jerrell Wimbley has carried the ball 122 times for a team-high 656 yards on the ground and has found the end zone six times as a runner.

Anthony Williams has 268 yards receiving (29.8 per game) on 20 catches with five touchdowns, while also collecting 52 rush yards per game and four touchdowns on the ground.

Kylon Harris' 602 yards as a receiver lead the team. He's been targeted 47 times and has totaled 51 catches and eight touchdowns.

Lawton Rikel has put together a 382-yard season so far with one touchdown, reeling in 34 passes on 28 targets.

Southern Utah Stats Leaders

Justin Miller has thrown for 2,139 yards on 59.2% passing while recording 23 touchdown passes with eight interceptions this season.

Braedon Wissler is his team's leading rusher with 115 carries for 449 yards, or 49.9 per game. He's found paydirt three times on the ground, as well.

Targhee Lambson has run for 302 yards across 79 carries, scoring six touchdowns.

Isaiah Wooden has registered 51 receptions this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 734 (81.6 yards per game). He's been targeted 53 times and has nine touchdowns.

Zack Mitchell has collected 421 receiving yards (46.8 yards per game) and four touchdowns on 33 receptions.

Tim Patrick Jr.'s 26 targets have resulted in 20 catches for 288 yards and four touchdowns.

