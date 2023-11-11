Texas High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Somervell County Today - November 11
Published: Nov. 11, 2023 at 2:48 AM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
If your plans today include seeing the local high school basketball games in Somervell County, Texas, then there is some important info for you to know. Learn how to watch or stream today's high-school action in the article below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Somervell County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Bowie High School at Glen Rose High School
- Game Time: 1:30 PM CT on November 11
- Location: Glen Rose, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.