UAC opponents match up when the Abilene Christian Wildcats (5-4) and the Tarleton State Texans (7-3) play on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at Anthony Field at Wildcat Stadium.

Despite sporting a bottom-25 defense that ranks 10th-worst in the FCS (450.2 yards allowed per game), Abilene Christian has put up better results offensively, ranking 74th in the FCS offensively averaging 345.2 yards per game. Tarleton State's offense has been excelling, compiling 33.5 points per contest (18th-best) this season. On defense, it ranks 43rd by surrendering 24.0 points per game.

Below we dive into all of the details you need before this contest starts, including how to watch on ESPN+.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Tarleton State vs. Abilene Christian Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Saturday, November 11, 2023 Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Abilene, Texas

Abilene, Texas Venue: Anthony Field at Wildcat Stadium

Check out all the college football action on Fubo and ESPN+ this season!

How to Watch Week 11 Games

Tarleton State vs. Abilene Christian Key Statistics

Tarleton State Abilene Christian 422.6 (6th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 345.2 (70th) 342.8 (88th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 450.2 (117th) 197.1 (18th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 153.4 (57th) 225.5 (47th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 191.8 (73rd) 3 (104th) Turnovers (Rank) 1 (51st) 1 (36th) Takeaways (Rank) 0 (67th)

Tarleton State Stats Leaders

Victor Gabalis has racked up 2,236 yards on 54.2% passing while recording 18 touchdown passes with 11 interceptions this season.

Kayvon Britten has run for 969 yards on 160 carries so far this year while scoring 13 times on the ground.

Derrel Kelley III has run for 541 yards across 109 carries, scoring four touchdowns.

Darius Cooper's 578 receiving yards (57.8 yards per game) lead the team. He has 26 catches on 34 targets with five touchdowns.

Benjamin Omayebu has put together a 505-yard season so far with one touchdown. He's caught 53 passes on 52 targets.

Keylan Johnson's 11 catches (on 16 targets) have netted him 313 yards (31.3 ypg) and five touchdowns.

Abilene Christian Stats Leaders

Maverick McIvor has recorded 1,651 yards (183.4 ypg) on 127-of-235 passing with 16 touchdowns compared to five interceptions this season.

The team's top rusher, Jay'Veon Sunday, has carried the ball 97 times for 536 yards (59.6 per game), scoring three times.

This season, Jermiah Dobbins has carried the ball 68 times for 337 yards (37.4 per game) and two touchdowns.

Blayne Taylor's leads his squad with 464 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 28 catches (out of 25 targets) and scored six touchdowns.

Cooper McCasland has hauled in 19 passes while averaging 24.4 yards per game and scoring one touchdown.

Taelyn Williams has hauled in 16 grabs for 219 yards, an average of 24.3 yards per game. He's scored one time as a receiver this season.

Rep your team with officially licensed Abilene Christian or Tarleton State gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.