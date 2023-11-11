The Texas A&M-CC Islanders (1-0) battle the No. 7 Houston Cougars (1-0) on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at Fertitta Center. It begins at 1:30 PM ET on ESPN+.

Texas A&M-CC vs. Houston Game Info

When: Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 1:30 PM ET

Where: Fertitta Center in Houston, Texas

Fertitta Center in Houston, Texas TV: ESPN+

Texas A&M-CC Stats Insights

The Islanders shot 45.1% from the field, 8.5% higher than the 36.6% the Cougars' opponents shot last season.

Texas A&M-CC put together a 21-6 straight up record in games it shot over 36.6% from the field.

The Cougars ranked 11th in college basketball in offensive rebounding. The Islanders ranked 39th.

The Islanders' 80.1 points per game last year were 22.6 more points than the 57.5 the Cougars gave up.

Texas A&M-CC put together a 21-9 record last season in games it scored more than 57.5 points.

Texas A&M-CC Home & Away Comparison

Texas A&M-CC put up more points at home (87.9 per game) than away (72.7) last season.

In 2022-23, the Islanders allowed 3.5 fewer points per game at home (71.4) than away (74.9).

Beyond the arc, Texas A&M-CC drained fewer triples on the road (6.9 per game) than at home (8.7) last season, and put up a lower percentage on the road (31.5%) than at home (41.3%) too.

