The Texas A&M-Commerce Lions (1-8) play a familiar opponent when they visit the SE Louisiana Lions (2-7) on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at Memorial Stadium (Commerce, TX) in a Southland battle.

Texas A&M-Commerce ranks 16th-worst in scoring offense (16.1 points per game), but has played a little better on defense, ranking 90th with 30.1 points allowed per contest. SE Louisiana ranks 74th in the FCS with 23.3 points per contest on offense, and it ranks 97th with 30.9 points surrendered per game on defense.

We provide more info below, and that includes how to watch this game on ESPN+.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Texas A&M-Commerce vs. SE Louisiana Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Saturday, November 11, 2023 Time: 4:30 PM ET

4:30 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Commerce, Texas

Commerce, Texas Venue: Memorial Stadium (Commerce, TX)

Check out all the college football action on Fubo and ESPN+ this season!

How to Watch Week 11 Games

Texas A&M-Commerce vs. SE Louisiana Key Statistics

Texas A&M-Commerce SE Louisiana 301.7 (98th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 398 (35th) 411.9 (106th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 424.2 (109th) 118.6 (91st) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 143.9 (62nd) 183.1 (83rd) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 254.1 (20th) 1 (51st) Turnovers (Rank) 3 (104th) 5 (1st) Takeaways (Rank) 1 (36th)

Texas A&M-Commerce Stats Leaders

Josh Magana has recorded 1,149 yards (127.7 ypg) on 109-of-186 passing with eight touchdowns compared to six interceptions this season.

Reggie Branch has carried the ball 48 times for a team-high 256 yards on the ground and has found the end zone one time as a runner.

Ra'veion Hargrove has been handed the ball 49 times this year and racked up 220 yards (24.4 per game) with two touchdowns.

Keith Miller III's leads his squad with 268 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 20 catches (out of 17 targets) and scored four touchdowns.

Micaleous Elder has caught 25 passes while averaging 23.9 yards per game and scoring one touchdown.

Jabari Khepera has been the target of 18 passes and hauled in 10 receptions for 178 yards, an average of 19.8 yards per contest. He's found the end zone one time through the air this season.

SE Louisiana Stats Leaders

Eli Sawyer has 1,368 passing yards, or 152 per game, so far this season. He has completed 62% of his passes and has collected six touchdowns with five interceptions.

Zachary Clement has rushed for 374 yards on 70 carries so far this year while scoring three times on the ground.

Harlan Dixon has 320 receiving yards (35.6 ypg) on 26 catches while collecting 298 rushing yards on 83 attempts with two touchdowns.

Darius Lewis' 520 receiving yards (57.8 yards per game) lead the team. He has 41 catches on 44 targets with four touchdowns.

Xavier Hill has racked up 292 reciving yards (32.4 ypg) and one touchdown this season.

Rep your team with officially licensed Texas A&M-Commerce or SE Louisiana gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.