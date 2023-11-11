The Texas A&M Aggies (5-4) will square off against the Mississippi State Bulldogs (4-5) in SEC action on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at Kyle Field. The Bulldogs are currently heavy, 18.5-point underdogs. The over/under is 43 in the outing.

In this article, you will check out odds and spreads for the Texas A&M vs. Mississippi State matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Texas A&M vs. Mississippi State Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Saturday, November 11, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Channel: ESPN2

ESPN2

College Station, Texas

College Station, Texas Venue: Kyle Field

Texas A&M vs. Mississippi State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Texas A&M Moneyline Mississippi State Moneyline BetMGM Texas A&M (-18.5) 43 -1000 +625 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel Texas A&M (-19.5) 43.5 -1300 +760 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Week 11 Odds

Texas A&M vs. Mississippi State Betting Trends

Texas A&M has won four games against the spread this season, while failing to cover or pushing five times.

The Aggies have covered the spread when playing as at least 18.5-point favorites in two of two games this season.

Mississippi State has a record of just 2-7-0 against the spread this year.

Texas A&M 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout To Win the National Champ. +50000 Bet $100 to win $50000 To Win the SEC +15000 Bet $100 to win $15000

