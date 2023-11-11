Saturday's contest that pits the Arizona State Sun Devils (0-1) versus the Texas Southern Tigers (0-1) at Desert Financial Arena has a good chance to be a lopsided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 74-63 in favor of Arizona State, who is heavy favorites by our model. Game time is at 3:30 PM ET on November 11.

The matchup has no set line.

Texas Southern vs. Arizona State Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Saturday, November 11, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET TV: Pac-12 Network

Pac-12 Network Where: Tempe, Arizona

Tempe, Arizona Venue: Desert Financial Arena

Texas Southern vs. Arizona State Score Prediction

Prediction: Arizona State 74, Texas Southern 63

Spread & Total Prediction for Texas Southern vs. Arizona State

Computer Predicted Spread: Arizona State (-11.3)

Arizona State (-11.3) Computer Predicted Total: 137.0

Texas Southern Performance Insights

Offensively, Texas Southern put up 69.2 points per game (241st-ranked in college basketball) last season. It gave up 71.9 points per contest on defense (235th-ranked).

The Tigers ranked 58th in the country with 33.9 boards per game. Meanwhile, they ranked 247th with 32.1 rebounds allowed per contest.

Texas Southern put up 11.8 assists per game, which ranked them 281st in the country.

The Tigers committed 14 turnovers per game (25th-worst in college basketball), and forced 12.9 turnovers per game (102nd-ranked).

It was a tough season for the Tigers in terms of threes, as they tallied only 4.6 made threes per game (third-worst in college basketball) and sank just 27.3% of their attempted threes (-2-worst).

Texas Southern was 128th in the nation with 6.8 treys allowed per game. Meanwhile, it ranked 178th with a 33.7% shooting percentage allowed from beyond the arc.

Texas Southern took 71.9% two-pointers and 28.1% from beyond the arc last season. Of the team's buckets, 82% were two-pointers and 18% were threes.

