The Texas State Bobcats (0-1) square off against the Miami (OH) RedHawks (0-1) at 11:00 AM ET on Saturday, November 11, 2023 on ESPN+.

Texas State vs. Miami (OH) Game Info

  • When: Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 11:00 AM ET
  • Where: Millett Hall in Oxford, Ohio
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Texas State Stats Insights

  • Last season, the Bobcats had a 44.2% shooting percentage from the field, which was 2.0% lower than the 46.2% of shots the RedHawks' opponents made.
  • Texas State had a 7-3 straight-up record in games it shot better than 46.2% from the field.
  • The RedHawks ranked 322nd in rebounding in college basketball, the Bobcats finished 283rd.
  • Last year, the Bobcats scored 66.0 points per game, 8.5 fewer points than the 74.5 the RedHawks gave up.
  • When Texas State scored more than 74.5 points last season, it went 3-1.

Texas State Home & Away Comparison

  • Offensively Texas State performed better at home last year, putting up 66.1 points per game, compared to 63.9 per game in road games.
  • The Bobcats allowed 68.2 points per game at home. In road games, they allowed 66.6.
  • Texas State averaged 4.1 treys per game with a 28.9% shooting percentage from downtown in home games, which was 0.2 fewer threes and 1.1% points worse than it averaged away from home (4.3, 30.0%).

Texas State Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/6/2023 @ Little Rock L 71-66 Jack Stephens Center
11/11/2023 @ Miami (OH) - Millett Hall
11/14/2023 @ Oklahoma - Lloyd Noble Center
11/17/2023 UTSA - Strahan Arena

