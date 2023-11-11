How to Watch Texas State vs. Miami (OH) on TV or Live Stream - November 11
Published: Nov. 11, 2023 at 4:22 AM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
The Texas State Bobcats (0-1) square off against the Miami (OH) RedHawks (0-1) at 11:00 AM ET on Saturday, November 11, 2023 on ESPN+.
Texas State vs. Miami (OH) Game Info
- When: Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 11:00 AM ET
- Where: Millett Hall in Oxford, Ohio
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Texas State Stats Insights
- Last season, the Bobcats had a 44.2% shooting percentage from the field, which was 2.0% lower than the 46.2% of shots the RedHawks' opponents made.
- Texas State had a 7-3 straight-up record in games it shot better than 46.2% from the field.
- The RedHawks ranked 322nd in rebounding in college basketball, the Bobcats finished 283rd.
- Last year, the Bobcats scored 66.0 points per game, 8.5 fewer points than the 74.5 the RedHawks gave up.
- When Texas State scored more than 74.5 points last season, it went 3-1.
Texas State Home & Away Comparison
- Offensively Texas State performed better at home last year, putting up 66.1 points per game, compared to 63.9 per game in road games.
- The Bobcats allowed 68.2 points per game at home. In road games, they allowed 66.6.
- Texas State averaged 4.1 treys per game with a 28.9% shooting percentage from downtown in home games, which was 0.2 fewer threes and 1.1% points worse than it averaged away from home (4.3, 30.0%).
Texas State Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|@ Little Rock
|L 71-66
|Jack Stephens Center
|11/11/2023
|@ Miami (OH)
|-
|Millett Hall
|11/14/2023
|@ Oklahoma
|-
|Lloyd Noble Center
|11/17/2023
|UTSA
|-
|Strahan Arena
