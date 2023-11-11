Sun Belt foes match up when the Texas State Bobcats (6-3) and the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (6-3) play on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at Brooks Stadium.

Texas State ranks 88th in scoring defense this year (28.2 points allowed per game), but has been thriving on the offensive side of the ball, ranking 18th-best in the FBS with 36.2 points per game. Coastal Carolina is generating 30.0 points per contest on offense this season (53rd-ranked). Meanwhile, it is giving up 21.0 points per contest (36th-ranked) on defense.

We will go deep into all of the details about this contest

Texas State vs. Coastal Carolina Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Saturday, November 11, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+

Conway, South Carolina

Conway, South Carolina Venue: Brooks Stadium

Texas State vs. Coastal Carolina Key Statistics

Texas State Coastal Carolina 473.8 (15th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 446.2 (31st) 406.9 (86th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 381.6 (69th) 200.9 (16th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 167.3 (50th) 272.9 (32nd) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 278.9 (28th) 15 (95th) Turnovers (Rank) 12 (57th) 13 (57th) Takeaways (Rank) 18 (10th)

Texas State Stats Leaders

TJ Finley has 2,405 passing yards for Texas State, completing 69.4% of his passes and throwing 18 touchdowns and five interceptions this season.

Ismail Mahdi has racked up 953 yards on 138 carries while finding paydirt eight times.

This season, Donerio Davenport has carried the ball 66 times for 307 yards (34.1 per game) and two touchdowns.

Joey Hobert has hauled in 64 catches for 804 yards (89.3 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone seven times as a receiver.

Ashtyn Hawkins has grabbed 37 passes while averaging 56.2 yards per game and scoring two touchdowns.

Kole Wilson has a total of 492 receiving yards so far this year, hauling in 41 passes and scoring five touchdowns.

Coastal Carolina Stats Leaders

Grayson McCall has racked up 1,919 yards (213.2 yards per game) while completing 67.4% of his passes and tossing 10 touchdown passes with six interceptions this season.

The team's top rusher, Braydon Bennett, has carried the ball 75 times for 349 yards (38.8 per game) with four touchdowns. He's also caught 14 passes for 151 yards.

Ethan Vasko has totaled 252 yards on 30 carries with one touchdown.

Sam Pinckney has registered 48 catches this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 682 (75.8 yards per game). He's been targeted 76 times and has five touchdowns.

Jared Brown has put together a 552-yard season so far with three touchdowns. He's caught 41 passes on 55 targets.

Jameson Tucker has racked up 280 reciving yards (31.1 ypg) and two touchdowns this season.

