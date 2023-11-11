Texas State vs. Coastal Carolina: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - November 11
The Texas State Bobcats (6-3) will face off against a fellow Sun Belt foe, the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (6-3) in a matchup on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at Brooks Stadium. The spread foretells a close game, with the Bobcats favored to win by 1.5 points. The over/under is set at 59 in the contest.
In this article, you can see the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Texas State vs. Coastal Carolina matchup.
Texas State vs. Coastal Carolina Game Info
- Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- City: Conway, South Carolina
- Venue: Brooks Stadium
Texas State vs. Coastal Carolina Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Texas State Moneyline
|Coastal Carolina Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Texas State (-1.5)
|59
|-125
|+105
|FanDuel
|Texas State (-1.5)
|59.5
|-122
|+102
Texas State vs. Coastal Carolina Betting Trends
- Texas State is 4-4-0 ATS this season.
- The Bobcats have covered the spread twice this season (2-2 ATS) when playing as at least 1.5-point favorites.
- Coastal Carolina has put together a 7-2-0 record against the spread this season.
- The Chanticleers have an ATS record of 3-1 when playing as at least 1.5-point underdogs this season.
