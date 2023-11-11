The No. 19 Kansas Jayhawks (7-2) will face off against their Big 12-rival, the Texas Tech Red Raiders (4-5) in a matchup on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at David Booth Memorial Stadium (Lawrence, KS). The spread forecasts a close game, with the Jayhawks favored to win by 3.5 points. The over/under is 61.5 in the contest.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Kansas vs. Texas Tech matchup.

Texas Tech vs. Kansas Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Saturday, November 11, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1

Lawrence, Kansas

Lawrence, Kansas Venue: David Booth Memorial Stadium (Lawrence, KS)

Texas Tech vs. Kansas Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Kansas Moneyline Texas Tech Moneyline BetMGM Kansas (-3.5) 61.5 -200 +165 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel Kansas (-3.5) 60.5 -178 +146 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Week 11 Odds

Texas Tech vs. Kansas Betting Trends

Texas Tech has put together a 3-5-0 ATS record so far this year.

The Red Raiders have not covered the spread when an underdog by 3.5 points or more this season (in one opportunity).

Kansas has compiled a 5-4-0 ATS record so far this year.

The Jayhawks have been favored by 3.5 points or more four times this season, and covered the spread in two of those matchups.

Texas Tech 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout To Win the National Champ. +100000 Bet $100 to win $100000 To Win the Big 12 +50000 Bet $100 to win $50000

