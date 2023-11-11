The No. 7 Texas Longhorns (8-1) take on a familiar opponent when they visit the TCU Horned Frogs (4-5) on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at Amon G. Carter Stadium in a Big 12 showdown.

Texas has the 33rd-ranked defense this season (331.6 yards allowed per game), and has been more effective on the other side of the ball, ranking 18th-best with a tally of 456.8 yards per game. TCU's offense has been leading the charge for the team, as it ranks 16th-best in the FBS with 461.6 total yards per contest. In terms of defense, it is surrendering 384.9 total yards per game, which ranks 80th.

Read below where we dig deep into all of the info you need before this matchup begins, including how to watch on ABC.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Texas vs. TCU Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Saturday, November 11, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Channel: ABC

ABC Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Fort Worth, Texas

Fort Worth, Texas Venue: Amon G. Carter Stadium

Check out all the college football action on Fubo and ESPN+ this season!

How to Watch Week 11 Games

Texas vs. TCU Key Statistics

Texas TCU 456.8 (23rd) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 461.6 (21st) 331.6 (28th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 384.9 (72nd) 185.6 (34th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 165 (56th) 271.2 (34th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 296.6 (14th) 12 (57th) Turnovers (Rank) 15 (95th) 15 (31st) Takeaways (Rank) 9 (107th)

Texas Stats Leaders

Quinn Ewers has 1,915 yards passing for Texas, completing 70.9% of his passes and throwing 13 touchdowns and three interceptions this season.

Jonathon Brooks has 1,034 rushing yards on 165 carries with eight touchdowns. He's also tacked on 22 catches for 212 yards (23.6 per game) and one touchdown through the air.

This season, CJ Baxter has carried the ball 70 times for 330 yards (36.7 per game) and three touchdowns.

Xavier Worthy's team-high 620 yards as a receiver have come on 49 catches (out of 77 targets) with four touchdowns.

Adonai Mitchell has hauled in 37 passes while averaging 64 yards per game and scoring eight touchdowns.

Ja'Tavion Sanders' 22 catches have turned into 378 yards and one touchdown.

TCU Stats Leaders

Chandler Morris has thrown for 1,509 yards on 130-of-198 passing with 12 touchdowns and five interceptions this season. He has chipped on the ground, as well, with 249 yards and three rushing touchdowns.

Emani Bailey has run the ball 165 times for 908 yards, with four touchdowns. He's also tacked on 19 catches for 141 yards.

John Paul Richardson's 437 receiving yards (48.6 yards per game) lead the team. He has 33 receptions on 55 targets with two touchdowns.

Savion Williams has 25 receptions (on 45 targets) for a total of 310 yards (34.4 yards per game) and three touchdowns this year.

Jaylon Robinson's 36 targets have resulted in 24 catches for 264 yards and one touchdown.

Rep your team with officially licensed Texas or TCU gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.