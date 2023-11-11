The No. 7 Texas Longhorns (8-1) will meet a fellow Big 12 opponent, the TCU Horned Frogs (4-5) in a matchup on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at Amon G. Carter Stadium. The Horned Frogs are notable underdogs in this one, with the spread posted at 10 points. The over/under in this outing is 53.5 points.

You can check out odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Texas vs. TCU matchup in this article.

Texas vs. TCU Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Saturday, November 11, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Channel: ABC

ABC Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Fort Worth, Texas

Fort Worth, Texas Venue: Amon G. Carter Stadium

Watch college football live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Texas vs. TCU Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on multiple sportsbooks.

Week 11 Odds

Texas vs. TCU Betting Trends

Texas has covered four times in nine matchups with a spread this season.

The Longhorns have been favored by 10 points or more six times this season, and covered the spread in three of those contests.

TCU has compiled a 3-5-0 record against the spread this year.

Texas 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout To Win the National Champ. +1600 Bet $100 to win $1600 To Win the Big 12 -200 Bet $200 to win $100

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.