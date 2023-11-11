The UTSA Roadrunners (6-3) will face off against the Rice Owls (4-5) in AAC action on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at the Alamodome. The Owls are currently heavy, 14.5-point underdogs. The over/under in this outing is 58.5 points.

In this article, you can check out odds and spreads for the UTSA vs. Rice matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

UTSA vs. Rice Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Saturday, November 11, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Channel: ESPNU

San Antonio, Texas Venue: Alamodome

UTSA vs. Rice Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at multiple sportsbooks.

UTSA vs. Rice Betting Trends

UTSA has compiled a 3-5-1 record against the spread this season.

The Roadrunners have been favored by 14.5 points or more this season once, and failed to cover the spread.

Rice has compiled a 6-2-0 record against the spread this year.

The Owls have won their only game this year when playing as at least 14.5-point underdogs.

UTSA 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout To Win the AAC +450 Bet $100 to win $450

