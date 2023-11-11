As we enter Week 11 of the college football season, there are six games involving teams from the Big Ten on the schedule. For details on how to watch all of the action, keep reading.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Big Ten Games on TV This Week

Date/Time TV Maryland Terrapins at Nebraska Cornhuskers 12:00 PM ET, Saturday, November 11 Peacock Indiana Hoosiers at Illinois Fighting Illini 12:00 PM ET, Saturday, November 11 BTN (Live stream on Fubo) Michigan Wolverines at Penn State Nittany Lions 12:00 PM ET, Saturday, November 11 FOX (Live stream on Fubo) Minnesota Golden Gophers at Purdue Boilermakers 3:30 PM ET, Saturday, November 11 NBC (Live stream on Fubo) Northwestern Wildcats at Wisconsin Badgers 3:30 PM ET, Saturday, November 11 Fox Sports 1 (Live stream on Fubo) Michigan State Spartans at Ohio State Buckeyes 7:30 PM ET, Saturday, November 11 NBC (Live stream on Fubo)

Get your fix this season by signing up for Fubo and ESPN+!