CAA teams were in action for five games in the Week 11 college football slate. Keep reading to see results and key players from all of those games.

Towson vs. Villanova | Albany (NY) vs. Stony Brook | Delaware vs. Campbell | William & Mary vs. Hampton | NC A&T vs. Rhode Island

Week 11 CAA Results

Villanova 33 Towson 10

Pregame Favorite: Villanova (-17.5)

Villanova (-17.5) Pregame Total: 57.5

Villanova Leaders

Passing: Connor Watkins (15-for-24, 299 YDS, 3 TDs, 1 INT)

Connor Watkins (15-for-24, 299 YDS, 3 TDs, 1 INT) Rushing: Jalen Jackson (14 ATT, 85 YDS)

Jalen Jackson (14 ATT, 85 YDS) Receiving: Rayjoun Pringle (5 TAR, 5 REC, 180 YDS, 2 TDs)

Towson Leaders

Passing: Nathan Kent (10-for-21, 53 YDS, 0 TDs, 0 INTs)

Nathan Kent (10-for-21, 53 YDS, 0 TDs, 0 INTs) Rushing: Chris Watkins (6 ATT, 90 YDS, 1 TD)

Chris Watkins (6 ATT, 90 YDS, 1 TD) Receiving: Carter Runyon (4 TAR, 4 REC, 34 YDS)

Team Stat Comparison

Villanova Towson 555 Total Yards 211 300 Passing Yards 53 255 Rushing Yards 158 2 Turnovers 0

Albany (NY) 38 Stony Brook 20

Albany (NY) Leaders

Passing: Reese Poffenbarger (20-for-28, 247 YDS, 4 TDs, 1 INT)

Reese Poffenbarger (20-for-28, 247 YDS, 4 TDs, 1 INT) Rushing: Griffin Woodell (23 ATT, 136 YDS, 1 TD)

Griffin Woodell (23 ATT, 136 YDS, 1 TD) Receiving: Brevin Easton (8 TAR, 6 REC, 89 YDS, 1 TD)

Stony Brook Leaders

Passing: Daron Bryden (21-for-31, 208 YDS, 1 TD, 0 INTs)

Daron Bryden (21-for-31, 208 YDS, 1 TD, 0 INTs) Rushing: Roland Dempster (17 ATT, 46 YDS)

Roland Dempster (17 ATT, 46 YDS) Receiving: Anthony Johnson (8 TAR, 6 REC, 54 YDS, 1 TD)

Team Stat Comparison

Stony Brook Albany (NY) 267 Total Yards 430 208 Passing Yards 247 59 Rushing Yards 183 2 Turnovers 1

Delaware 45 Campbell 7

Delaware Leaders

Passing: Ryan O'Connor (19-for-31, 246 YDS, 4 TDs, 1 INT)

Ryan O'Connor (19-for-31, 246 YDS, 4 TDs, 1 INT) Rushing: Quincy Watson (11 ATT, 40 YDS)

Quincy Watson (11 ATT, 40 YDS) Receiving: Jourdan Townsend (8 TAR, 5 REC, 92 YDS, 1 TD)

Campbell Leaders

Passing: Hajj-Malik Williams (16-for-32, 151 YDS, 0 TDs, 2 INTs)

Hajj-Malik Williams (16-for-32, 151 YDS, 0 TDs, 2 INTs) Rushing: Lamagea McDowell (17 ATT, 67 YDS)

Lamagea McDowell (17 ATT, 67 YDS) Receiving: Ezeriah Anderson (7 TAR, 6 REC, 84 YDS)

Team Stat Comparison

Campbell Delaware 288 Total Yards 406 151 Passing Yards 316 137 Rushing Yards 90 3 Turnovers 1

William & Mary 31 Hampton 10

William & Mary Leaders

Passing: Tyler Hughes (5-for-14, 145 YDS, 2 TDs, 0 INTs)

Tyler Hughes (5-for-14, 145 YDS, 2 TDs, 0 INTs) Rushing: Mattijs Lasore (6 ATT, 42 YDS)

Mattijs Lasore (6 ATT, 42 YDS) Receiving: JT Mayo (1 TAR, 1 REC, 76 YDS, 1 TD)

Hampton Leaders

Passing: Christofer Zellous (14-for-24, 159 YDS, 1 TD, 4 INTs)

Christofer Zellous (14-for-24, 159 YDS, 1 TD, 4 INTs) Rushing: Zellous (17 ATT, 77 YDS)

Zellous (17 ATT, 77 YDS) Receiving: Romon Copeland (7 TAR, 7 REC, 111 YDS, 1 TD)

Team Stat Comparison

Hampton William & Mary 346 Total Yards 309 159 Passing Yards 163 187 Rushing Yards 146 5 Turnovers 0

Rhode Island 31 NC A&T 24

Rhode Island Leaders

Passing: Kasim Hill (11-for-20, 137 YDS, 1 TD, 1 INT)

Kasim Hill (11-for-20, 137 YDS, 1 TD, 1 INT) Rushing: Ja'Den McKenzie (23 ATT, 233 YDS, 3 TDs)

Ja'Den McKenzie (23 ATT, 233 YDS, 3 TDs) Receiving: Kahtero Summers (5 TAR, 3 REC, 69 YDS, 1 TD)

NC A&T Leaders

Passing: Eli Brickhandler (12-for-18, 161 YDS, 1 TD, 0 INTs)

Eli Brickhandler (12-for-18, 161 YDS, 1 TD, 0 INTs) Rushing: Kenji Christian (22 ATT, 97 YDS, 1 TD)

Kenji Christian (22 ATT, 97 YDS, 1 TD) Receiving: Amonte Jones (3 TAR, 3 REC, 56 YDS, 1 TD)

Team Stat Comparison

Rhode Island NC A&T 423 Total Yards 370 137 Passing Yards 161 286 Rushing Yards 209 2 Turnovers 0

Next Week's CAA Games

Hampton Pirates at Elon Phoenix

Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, November 18

Saturday, November 18 Venue: Rhodes Stadium

Rhodes Stadium TV Channel: FloSports

FloSports Favorite: -

Campbell Fighting Camels at North Carolina A&T Aggies

Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, November 18

Saturday, November 18 Venue: Truist Stadium

Truist Stadium TV Channel: FloSports

FloSports Favorite: -

Richmond Spiders at William & Mary Tribe

Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, November 18

Saturday, November 18 Venue: Walter J. Zable Stadium at Cary Field

Walter J. Zable Stadium at Cary Field TV Channel: FloSports

FloSports Favorite: -

Monmouth Hawks at Albany (NY) Great Danes

Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, November 18

Saturday, November 18 Venue: Bob Ford Field at Tom & Mary Casey Stadium

Bob Ford Field at Tom & Mary Casey Stadium TV Channel: FloSports

FloSports Favorite: -

Villanova Wildcats at Delaware Fightin' Blue Hens

Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, November 18

Saturday, November 18 Venue: Tubby Raymond Field at Delaware Stadium

Tubby Raymond Field at Delaware Stadium TV Channel: FloSports

FloSports Favorite: -

Maine Black Bears at New Hampshire Wildcats

Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, November 18

Saturday, November 18 Venue: Wildcat Stadium

Wildcat Stadium TV Channel: FloSports

FloSports Favorite: -

Rhode Island Rams at Towson Tigers

Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, November 18

Saturday, November 18 Venue: Minnegan Field at Johnny Unitas Stadium

Minnegan Field at Johnny Unitas Stadium TV Channel: FloSports

FloSports Favorite: -

