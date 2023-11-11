The Week 11 college football schedule includes six games with Pac-12 teams involved. Keep reading to see up-to-date results and key players.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Jump to Matchup:

Arizona vs. Colorado

Week 11 Pac-12 Results

Arizona 34 Colorado 31

Pregame Favorite: Arizona (-8.5)

Arizona (-8.5) Pregame Total: 55.5

Team Stat Comparison

Colorado Arizona 339 Total Yards 421 262 Passing Yards 214 77 Rushing Yards 207 0 Turnovers 0

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Upcoming Week 11 Pac-12 Games

Arizona State Sun Devils at UCLA Bruins

Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, November 11

Saturday, November 11 Venue: Rose Bowl

Rose Bowl TV Channel: Pac-12 Networks

Pac-12 Networks Live stream: Fubo

Fubo Favorite: UCLA (-14.5)

USC Trojans at No. 6 Oregon Ducks

Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET Date: Saturday, November 11

Saturday, November 11 Venue: Autzen Stadium

Autzen Stadium TV Channel: FOX

FOX Live stream: Fubo

Fubo Favorite: Oregon (-16.5)

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.